Dell XPS 13 launched in India with 12th Gen Intel CPU

Dell Technologies has launched the new XPS 13 in India which is Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop. It is equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel EVO processors and comes with a 4-sided InfinityEdge display. In addition, there’s improved battery life and a more comfortable typing experience.

The XPS 13 is available in three variants where the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 variant comes at Rs 99,990, Core i5 with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD comes at Rs 1,19,990 and the Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD at Rs 1,29,990. The new XPS 13 is available for purchase on Dell.com from 16th August 2022 and select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores) starting 25th August 2022.

The XPS 13 has a 4-sided InfinityEdge display with an FHD+ screen that offers high brightness, improved clarity, precise detail, and vivid colours as per the brand. Eyesafe technology intelligently manages light energy at the source, reducing harmful blue light without compromising the visual experience. Furthermore, the laptop has larger speakers that enable louder sound, deeper bass, and a better overall audio experience, claims Dell.

The XPS 13 is entirely made from CNC machined aluminium and glass for beauty and durability. In line with Dell’s long-standing commitment to reducing its environmental impact, the XPS 13 chassis is made of low carbon aluminium and produced using hydro-powered renewable energy sources.

Dell Technologies has “miniaturized” the motherboard to be 1.8x smaller than the one found in the previous XPS 13 (2021). It’s the smallest motherboard ever created and fitted for a Dell PC. The result of this engineering is that the XPS 13 9315 is Dell’s thinnest (0.55”/13.99mm) and lightest (2.59lbs/1.17kg) 13-inch XPS laptop. A smaller motherboard makes way for a larger 51Whr long-lasting battery and with Express Charge, users can get their device charged up to 80% in less than an hour.