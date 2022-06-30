Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPU launched in India

Acer India has announced the launch of Aspire 5 with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for accelerated gaming performance. The new Aspire 5 features performance-grade thermal solutions and comprehensive connectivity options for an enhanced user experience.

The Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop is available from Rs 62,990 on store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and Croma Stores.

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) Specifications

The new Aspire 5 (A515-57G) features a 15.6-inch IPS display with full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) resolution, ComfyView, and slim bezels. Further, the display gets a 81.18 percent screen-to-body ratio, Acer Color Intelligence, and Acer BlueLightShield. It is powered with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU.

The gaming laptop comes with 8GB DDR RAM as standard which is expandable up to 32GB. For storage, the laptop has 512GB SSD that can be expanded to dual SSDs of up to 2TB. The laptop runs on Windows 11 operating system.

Read More: Acer Aspire 7 with Intel Alder Lake, AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs launched in India

The gaming laptop comes with dual fans support for cooling with multiple cooling modes and dual-copper thermal pipers that can expel up to 10 percent more heat with the air inlet keyboard. Users also get support for Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction on thengaming laptop which can actively suppress background noise for users.

It also features a 720p HD webcam and a fingerprint scanner. For connectivity, the Aspire 5 A515-57G gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, along with 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port for connecting two 4K displays, 3 x USB Type-A ports, and 1 x HDMI 2.0 port.