How to set Google Assistant as default Assistant on Galaxy Watch4?

Google Assistant is the go-to assistant for a wide range of users, be it on a smartphone or on a wearable (wherever its supported). Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 is the smartwatch that gained Google Assistant quite recently and some users might still be looking for a way as to how they can set Google Assistant as the default Assistant on the watch while replacing Bixby. Here’s how you can do that:

Step 1

On your Galaxy Watch4 (or Galaxy Watch4 Classic), while on the home watchface, swipe up from the bottom to bring up the app drawer and then go to Settings.

Step 2

Now, scroll to the bottom till you find the ’Apps’ option and click on it.

Step 3

After clicking on Apps, tap on ’Choose default Apps’.

Step 4

Scroll down and tap on ’Digital Assistant App’. Next, click on Default App and select Google Assistant from the list (assuming that you already have the Assistant app installed on your watch). If you don’t see Google Assistant in the list, you will first have to install it via the Play Store. After you set it as default, Assistant will be used for all your actions on your Galaxy Watch4.

Bonus

Step 5

If you want to trigger Google Assistant with the long-press of the Home key (the top one out of the two), you can customise that too. Go to Settings, then Advanced Features and then tap on Customise Keys. Under the Home key section, you can click on press & hold option and then select Google Assistant from the list. Now whenever you press and hold on the home key, Google Assistant will pop up to help you.