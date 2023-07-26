HomeHow ToHow to download ChatGPT on Android?

How to download ChatGPT on Android?

ChatGPT app for Android is now available for download and here’s how you can do that to access the AI chat model on your device.

By Abhishek Malhotra
ChatGPT on Android

ChatGPT took the world by storm once it got unveiled back in November last year and since then, OpenAI, the company who acts as the brains behind the AI model, has been updating it with new features and abilities. In a new development, to make it easier to access, OpenAI has released the ChatGPT app for Android after unveiling it for iOS two months back. Here’s a guide on how you can download it.

Download ChatGPT app on Android

  1. Step 1

    Open Google Play Store and search for ChatGPT in the search box.ChatGPT android step 1

  2. Step 2

    Now, open the app listing from developer ‘OpenAI’. Do follow this step carefully as there are a bunch of apps that try to clone the official app, but are fake. You can look at the screenshot above for reference regarding which app is the official one.ChatGPT play store

  3. Step 3

    Now, tap on ’Install’ and wait for the process to complete.How to download ChatGPT on Android

  4. Step 4

    Once done, tap on Open. Now, tap on ‘Continue’ and then sign in to your ChatGPT account or create one.ChatGPT android step4

  5. Step 5

    Once you are logged in, you are ready to use ChatGPT app on your Android smartphone. Type in your queries in the box and hit ‘Send’.

Read More: You can now stop OpenAI from using your chat history to train ChatGPT

So this was our simple guide on how you can download and use the latest ChatGPT app on your Android smartphone. The app looks simple to use and will soon also have the ability to subscribe to OpenAI’s subscription for accessing even more advanced ChatGPT-4 module.

Grab Your Keyboard and Get Ready: Top Free Online Computer…

