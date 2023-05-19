OpenAI Launches iOS App for ChatGPT, Announces Android Version in the Pipeline

In a welcome move, OpenAI has launched an iOS app for its widely popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The company has promised that an Android version will follow shortly.

Available for free download from the App Store, the app brings the power of ChatGPT to iPhones and iPads, providing users with a seamless conversational experience on their mobile devices.

ChatGPT App on iOS availability

As OpenAI initially rolls out the ChatGPT app in the United States, the company plans to expand its availability to other countries in the upcoming weeks. With the mobile app’s release, OpenAI aims to meet the growing demand for on-the-go conversational AI and further solidify ChatGPT’s position as a leading chatbot in the market.

OpenAI’s decision to release a mobile app comes as no surprise, given the immense popularity of ChatGPT. Although initially launched as an experiment, the AI chatbot quickly gained traction among consumers.

In February, OpenAI introduced a premium subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus, which grants subscribers priority access and responses generated using the company’s latest language model, GPT-4, for a monthly fee of $20.

Till now, users who wanted to use OpenAI’s language models on their mobile devices had to use Microsoft’s Bing app, which had access to the company’s GPT-4-powered chatbot. But now, with the release of the official ChatGPT app, some of these users are expected to switch over from Microsoft’s app.

Moreover, it is anticipated that the official app will discourage users from falling victim to numerous spam and fake apps that falsely claim to provide access to the chatbot on mobile platforms.

ChatGPT App : Top features

One of the notable features of the ChatGPT app is its ability to synchronize chat history with the web, allowing users to transition between different platforms seamlessly. Additionally, the app incorporates voice input, leveraging OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition model called Whisper. This functionality enables users to engage in conversations with ChatGPT through voice commands, further enhancing the user experience.

However, the mobile version of ChatGPT shares the same concerns as its web counterpart. These include the chatbot’s inclination to provide fabricated information with unwavering confidence and concerns surrounding privacy. Although OpenAI recently introduced the option for users to keep conversations private, the app’s home screen explicitly warns users against sharing “sensitive info” on the platform, emphasizing the need for caution when interacting with the AI chatbot.