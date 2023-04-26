You can now stop OpenAI from using your chat history to train ChatGPT

ChatGPT has been the talk of the town since its debut in November last year and since then, OpenAI has continuously rolled out improvements for the AI chat bot to make it intelligent. However, it also lets users know that it uses their chat with the chat bot to train ChatGPT, which some might not like. So OpenAI went ahead and rolled out an option so you can keep ChatGPT from saving the chat history and let OpenAI use that data for training.

In a blog post, OpenAI said that it has introduced the ability to turn off chat history in ChatGPT. “Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won’t be used to train and improve our models, and won’t appear in the history sidebar”, said the company. These controls, which are already rolling out to all users, can be found in ChatGPT’s settings and can be changed at any time.

OpenAI says that it has done so to make it easier to manage your data and the opt-out process than its existing one. However, it also says that when chat history is disabled, it will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting.

For those unaware, some countries such as Spain and France, have started probing the service while Italy banned it last month due to privacy related concerns. OpenAI was informed that it could resume the services in the region if it provided ways for the user to have more control over their data.

Mira Murati, OpenAl’s chief technology officer, told Reuters that the new features did not arise from Italy’s ChatGPT ban, but from a months-long effort to put users “in the driver’s seat” when it comes to data collection. “We’ll be moving more and more in this direction of prioritizing user privacy,” she added.

ChatGPT business subscription is also in works

A new ChatGPT Business subscription is also in works which is aimed at professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users. ChatGPT Business will follow the company’s API’s data usage policies, meaning that end users’ data won’t be used to train its models by default. “We plan to make ChatGPT Business available in the coming months”, said OpenAI.

Lastly, a new Export option in settings has also been added, to make it easier to export your ChatGPT data and understand what information ChatGPT stores. Users will receive a file with their conversations and all other relevant data in email if they want to export the data.