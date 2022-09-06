How to Block and Unblock contacts on Whatsapp? Tech guide for you

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app used by billions of people to keep in touch with each other around the world. The app lets you connect to friends and family, but sometimes you don’t want to receive any message from a particular contact. Thankfully, WhatsApp allows you to block that number completely.

By blocking a contact, you can stop receiving messages, calls, and status updates from that contact. However, it is to be noticed that if you unblock a phone number not earlier stored in your phone’s address book, you will not be able to restore that phone number to your phone book again.

Later on, if you change your mind and want to unblock that contact on WhatsApp, you can also do that. So here’s the step-by-step process to block and unblock a contact on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and open the contact you want to block.

Step 2: Click on the three dots in the top right of WhatsApp and then click on More.

Step 3: Now Click on the Block option in More

Step 4: If you receive a message from an unknown number, you can block them directly in the chat.

Once you block someone, you have to note that the blocked contact will no longer be able to call you or send you messages. Further, that particular blocked contact will also not be able to see Your last seen online, status updates, and any changes you make to your profile photo.

However, it does not mean that once you block a contact, that particular contact will be removed from your contact list on your device. Instead, that contact will remain in your phone book contact details if you block it on WhatsApp. But if you still want to delete that contact, you have to delete the contact from your phone’s address book as well.

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp, tap the three vertical dots in the top right-hand corner.

Step 2: Go to the Settings menu and tap Account.

Step 3: Tap Privacy and then Blocked contacts.

Step 4: Select the contact you want to unblock and tap.

Step 5: Now tap Unblock [contact name].

Once you unblock a contact, you and the contact will be able to send and receive messages, calls, and status updates.

Again you have to note that whenever you unblock a contact after blocking for some time, you will not receive any messages or calls from that contact if they sent you some message in between when you blocked them.