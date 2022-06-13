WhatsApp users can now add up to 512 people in chat groups

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of features lately. Now the Meta-owned messaging app has started rolling out extra-large group chat support. The new feature will allow up to 512 people to join in WhatsApp groups.

The previous limit was a maximum of 256 people in any single group chat. This limit was low compared to other popular messaging apps in the market. For example, Telegram currently supports up to 200,000 members in a group. Now, WhatsApp has finally increased the limit to 512 members for a single group chat, which is still not close to Telegram limit.

WhatsApp announced last month that it was doubling the participant limit for groups. As spotted by WABetainfo, the change has now started rolling out to users with the latest beta update on Android, iOS, and the desktop. The feature has rolled out widely but some users might have to wait before they will get the feature on their WhatsApp.

To get the latest 512 members group chat feature, make sure to update your WhatsApp from Google Play Store or App Store. You can try it yourself if this feature is available for you or not. Just make a WhatsApp group and add people. If it goes up to 512 participants, the feature is available for you else you’ll have to wait for it.

Earlier in May, WhatsApp also announced that users can now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size. The previous limit of sending files within the platform was 100MB. Along with WhatsApp also started rolling out emoji reactions to all its users. Now the users can express their emotions to their chats. Initially users will get only six emoji reactions, including like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks.