Honor X7c 5G India Launch Confirmed: What to Expect?

Honor X7c 5G India launch has been confirmed by the brand shortly after it launched the Honor X9c 5G in the country. The X7c 5G debuted globally last year in October. The devices has a Snapdragon chipset, a 5200mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Honor X7c 5G India Launch Details

Honor is bringing “Honor X7c 5G to India exclusively on Amazon.in,” said the company in a press release. “Built for users who seek everyday reliability, powerful performance, and an enhanced viewing experience, the HONOR X7c 5G combines robust durability with signature HONOR design aesthetics. Its sturdy construction is designed to handle everyday bumps and knocks so users can rely on the device in daily life,” the company noted.

It further also confirmed that the device will have a 50MP AI-powered dual camera at the back.

The base 6GB RAM + 128GB version of the Honor X7c 5G is priced AZN 359 (approx Rs 17,000) in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, the top-end version with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at AZN 410 (approx Rs 20,200). It is available in Forest Green and Moonlight White colour options. HTech India also showcased the device in the green shade.

As for other specs, the Honor X7c 5G gets a 6.8-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ TFT LCD 120Hz display with a 389 ppi and 850 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

For optics, there’s a dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor paired with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 5MP front-facing sensor with f/2.2 Aperture for selfies.

It packs a 5200mAh battery with 35W fast wired charging support. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP64 rated build, and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging.