iPhone 14 series RAM, battery capacities revealed

iPhone 14 series lineup seems to have the same amount of RAM in each model. The 14 Plus seems to have the biggest battery.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Iphone 14 pro battery

  • iPhone 14 series battery capacities have been revealed
  • iPhone 14 series reportedly has 6GB RAM
  • iPhone 14 Plus has the biggest battery life

Apple recently announced its iPhone 14 series smartphones with four new models. While the company isn’t known to advertise the RAM and battery capacities of its phones, others take the matter into their own hands to find out the details. Now, a new set of details has emerged online suggesting that all the models of the iPhone 14 lineup have 6GB of RAM.

As per a report by MacRumors, the latest Xcode 14 beta files confirm that the iPhone 14iPhone 14 PlusiPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all equipped with 6GB of RAM. However, the type of RAM used on the iPhone 14 series is currently unknown. Though, previous reports have suggested that iPhone 14 Pro series would come with LPDDR5 RAM while the vanilla models would have LPDDR4x.

In comparison, last year’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini reportedly featured 4GB of RAM, while the Pro models sticked to 6GB of RAM. Moreover, all four models in the iPhone 13 series used the LPDDR4X RAM. There’s no confirmation till now as to what kind of RAM the newer models use.

As for battery capacities, a separate report from the same publication claims that it has obtained the battery details of the iPhone 14 models from a Chinese regulatory database. These are as follows:

  • iPhone 14: 3,279mAh
  • iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh

The iPhone 14 Plus has the biggest battery in the whole lineup while the Pro model has the smallest. The 14 Pro Max has a similar sized battery as the 14 Plus. In comparison to last year’s lineup, iPhone 13 mini has a 2,406mAh battery, the iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery, iPhone 13 Pro has a 3,095mAh battery, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4,352mAh battery. While the 14 Pro has got a bump in battery capacity, the Pro max’s capacity seems to have slightly reduced.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • ChipsetApple A15 Bionic
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery26 hours video playback, 100 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 16

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage128, 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.70-inch, 2796 x 1290 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery29 hours video playback, 95 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 16

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14
  • ChipsetApple A15 Bionic
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.1-inch, 2352 x 1172 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery20 hours video playback, 80 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 16

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.1-inch, 2556 x 1179 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery23 hours video playback, 75 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 16

