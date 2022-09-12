iPhone 14 series RAM, battery capacities revealed

Apple recently announced its iPhone 14 series smartphones with four new models. While the company isn’t known to advertise the RAM and battery capacities of its phones, others take the matter into their own hands to find out the details. Now, a new set of details has emerged online suggesting that all the models of the iPhone 14 lineup have 6GB of RAM.

As per a report by MacRumors, the latest Xcode 14 beta files confirm that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all equipped with 6GB of RAM. However, the type of RAM used on the iPhone 14 series is currently unknown. Though, previous reports have suggested that iPhone 14 Pro series would come with LPDDR5 RAM while the vanilla models would have LPDDR4x.

In comparison, last year’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini reportedly featured 4GB of RAM, while the Pro models sticked to 6GB of RAM. Moreover, all four models in the iPhone 13 series used the LPDDR4X RAM. There’s no confirmation till now as to what kind of RAM the newer models use.

As for battery capacities, a separate report from the same publication claims that it has obtained the battery details of the iPhone 14 models from a Chinese regulatory database. These are as follows:

iPhone 14: 3,279mAh

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh

The iPhone 14 Plus has the biggest battery in the whole lineup while the Pro model has the smallest. The 14 Pro Max has a similar sized battery as the 14 Plus. In comparison to last year’s lineup, iPhone 13 mini has a 2,406mAh battery, the iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery, iPhone 13 Pro has a 3,095mAh battery, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4,352mAh battery. While the 14 Pro has got a bump in battery capacity, the Pro max’s capacity seems to have slightly reduced.