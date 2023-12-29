Fortnite Reintroduces Stranger Things Bundle Weeks After Its Debut

In a surprising move, Epic Games has decided to bring back the Stranger Things Bundle in Fortnite, just weeks after its debut on November 6, 2023. The bundle, which includes skins and items based on the popular Netflix series, was originally available for only 24 hours to celebrate Stranger Things Day.

The collaboration between Epic Games’ Fortnite and Netflix’ Stranger Things originated back in 2019, when the game offered Demogorgon and Chief Hopper skins to the game as part of Fortnite Season 9. These skins were re-released in Fortnite in early November 2023, when Epic also introduced the Eleven skin.

The Stranger Thing bundle that has been reintroduced in Fortnite includes:

Eleven Outfit (with three styles)

Hopper’s Cabin Diorama Back Bling

Steve’s Bat Pickaxe

Eddie’s Spear Pickaxe

Telekinetic Power Breakfast Emote

Read More: Fortnite, LEGO announces survival crafting game

The bundle costs 2,500 V-Bucks, which is a 24% discount from buying the items individually, that costs 3,100 V-Bucks. There’s no confirmation regarding for how long the bundle will remain available for purchase, so you might want to hurry up if you want to play as Eleven in Fortnite. Also, the Demogorgon and Chief Hopper outfits that were a part of the bundle introduced in November 2023, aren’t a part of this re-release.

Meanwhile, rumours of Fortnite crossing over with Fall Guys have been circulating for quite some time now, ever since data miners found files related to Fall Guys skins in Fortnite’s code in 2022. However, recent leaks suggest that the collaboration might be back on track, and that Fortnite might add a Fall Guys-inspired game mode in the near future. Fall Guys might be made available to play in the same way in which Fortnite recently collaborated with Rocket League and brought Rocket Racing to the battle royale shooter.