GTA 5 on PC Gets a Performance Upgrade, PlayStation and Xbox Exclusive Content, and More

Amidst the hype for GTA 6 coming later this year, Rockstar Games has released a new update for GTA 5 on PC which brings a performance upgrade along with a whole lot of new content that was earlier limited to the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Here are all the details to know.

All players who currently own GTA 5 on PC will be able to upgrade to this new version for free, with the ability to migrate your Story Mode and Online progress. Once upgraded, current PC players — along with anyone playing the game for the first time — will have access to a full suite of much-requested GTA Online upgrades previously only available on the latest consoles:

A range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights, and test your driving skills with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and HSW Time Trials.

Encounter Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas and take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards.

PC players can sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online and beyond.

Track your criminal movements across all of GTA Online’s updates with the Career Progress feature as you build your empire.

Navigate a refreshed Landing Page as your starting destination to get straight into the action. Plus, take advantage of an improved introductory flow for newer players with a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to buy property, vehicles, and other items when you start off as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker in the Career Builder.

This upgraded version of GTA 5 on PC also features all of the recent player experience improvements for GTA Online, including kernel-based anti-cheat protections and proactive voice chat moderation.

New vehicles have also been added in this version which were available only on PS 5 and Xbox Series S/X, including:

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

(Super) Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

(Muscle) Karin S95 (Sports)

(Sports) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

(Super) Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

As for the performance upgrades, depending on hardware support, GTA 5 players on PC who upgrade will be able to experience:

Ray tracing features only available on PC such as ambient occlusion and global illumination — plus ray traced shadows and reflections first debuted on consoles

Support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3

Faster loading times using SSD and DirectStorage on supported devices and configurations

Enhanced support for higher resolutions, higher aspect ratios, and higher framerates

DualSense controller support, with adaptive triggers

Enhanced audio with support for Dolby Atmos and improved fidelity of speech, cinematics, and music

Rockstar Games notes that support for the previous version of GTA 5 will continue, allowing anyone whose hardware does not currently meet the minimum requirements of the new upgrade to keep playing. Next, to maintain the support for the older version, the original version of GTA Online on PC will be a separate instance, and players who remain on that version will not be able to play in sessions together with those on the upgraded version.

PC Players who want to play with each other will need to ensure they’re playing the same version of the game. Both versions will be available to everyone who upgrades — and first-time purchasers will get access to both versions as well.