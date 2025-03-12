Apple to Add 6 New Games in Apple Arcade Next Month

Apple announced via a blog post that it will be adding 6 new games in Apple Arcade along with other new content updates for existing titles over the next month. The list of these six titles include the Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE by Bandai Namco Entertainment along Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve by TAITO CORPORATION.

In Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, players expand their Katamari by rolling up objects scattered across the earth. The game invites players to energise the king’s “live stream” by rolling their Katamari to create stars. As users advance, comments from in-game fans appear, and the longer they play, the larger their audience grows. By completing the king’s challenges and boosting their subscriber count, players can unlock dynamic new stages.

With Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, players can seamlessly switch between classic and shoot-’em-up modes, while adapting to enemy attack patterns on the fly. As the game progresses, its retro aesthetic transforms into a cutting-edge 3D shooter, unlocking increasingly powerful ships, including guest fighters from classic TAITO shooters like Darius, Night Striker, and RayStorm.

Then there’s puffies. by Lykke Studios, wherein players will solve hand-designed puzzles, unlock themed sticker packs, and build their unique puffy collection. They can also compete on leaderboards, tackling daily challenges to boost their score and climb the ranks.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ invites players to create and run parks with the most outrageous rides imaginable. Enhanced for iPhone and iPad, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ delivers the same depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling PC games. It also includes three expansion packs — Wacky Worlds, Time Twister, and Toolkit — and is playable across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The Game of Life 2+ allows players to suit up in the futuristic P.E.G. outfit and explore 10 unique job titles, ranging from dolphin trainer to quantum mechanic. Spin the iconic spinner, navigate life’s crossroads, and chase victory through happiness, knowledge, or wealth.

In Sesame Street Mecha Builders+, young learners join Mecha Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby on a STEM adventure where knowledge meets creativity. Developed by StoryToys in partnership with Sesame Workshop, this game combines science, engineering, math, and creativity through engaging mini-games and activities. Players can solve puzzles, explore physics, practice coding, mix colors, create music, and embark on exciting missions — all at their own pace.

In addition to the 6 new games in Apple Arcade, players can also look forward to content updates to existing Arcade games, playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, including NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, PGA TOUR Pro Golf, and Skate City: New York.