Is Fortnite Crossing Over With Fall Guys?

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game from Epic Games, is known for its frequent collaborations and crossovers with other media franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars, DC, and more. However, one of the most anticipated collaborations that fans have been waiting for is with Fall Guys, the wacky obstacle course game that became a viral hit in 2020.

Fall Guys, which is also owned by Epic Games since 2021, is a game where players control colorful bean-shaped characters and compete in various mini-games, such as racing, dodging, grabbing, and surviving. The game has a whimsical and humorous tone, and often features costumes and themes from other games and shows.

Rumours of Fortnite crossing over with Fall Guys have been circulating for quite some time now, ever since data miners found files related to Fall Guys skins in Fortnite’s code in 2022. However, the skins never made it to the game, and the collaboration seemed to be shelved.

However, recent leaks suggest that the collaboration might be back on track, and that Fortnite might add a Fall Guys-inspired game mode in the near future. According to a leak from tipster HYPEX, players will be able to play Fall Guys “MiniGames” as Fall Guys Character. The Fortnite and Fall Guys crossover could be coming sometime next year, according to the leak.

This also suggests that Fall Guys will be available to play in the same way in which Fortnite recently collaborated with Rocket League and brought Rocket Racing to the battle royale shooter. This would also mean that players will be able to play Fall Guys matches without having to leave Fortnite.

Back in November, another leak said that “A new character type called “BeanCharacter” has been added to a minigame-related file, alongside the type “FortniteCharacter””. For those unaware, the creatures players take control of in Fall Guys are called Beans, due to their tiny bean-shaped humanoid appearance.

Of course, these are still rumors and speculation, and nothing has been officially confirmed by Epic Games or Fall Guys.