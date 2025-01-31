Playground Games Announces Forza Horizon 5 for the PS5

Forza Horizon 5 for the PS5 is coming later this Spring, as announced by Playground Games. Forza Horizon 5 is the next Xbox exclusive making its way to PlayStation, following titles like Sea of Thieves and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Here are all the details you’d want to know.

With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, Playground Games announced that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time.

Forza Horizon 5 for the PS5 is being developed by Panic Button in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games. Further, it is confirmed to have the same content as the Xbox and PC releases of the game. Previously released Car Packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will also be available for purchase.

“We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can’t wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community,” said the company in a blog post.

In addition to bringing Forza Horizon 5 to PS5, the publication it is working on a special new free content update for all platforms called Horizon Realms. “Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises.”

Finally, Forza Horizon 5 for the PS5 will have support for cross-play for all players across Xbox consoles, PC and PS5.