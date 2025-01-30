Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PC: India Launch Time, Features, Minimum Hardware Requirements

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PC is all set to release later today in India at 8:30 PM IST (via Steam). Ahead of the release, Sony has detailed the features of Spider-Man 2 for PC including support for NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction, Ray tracing, and more. The game will be available in Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition.

On PC, you’ll encounter a variety of new ray-tracing options with individual quality settings to finetune performance and fidelity across a broad range of hardware configurations. Ray-traced reflections quickly catch your eye in the skyscraper-filled city of Marvel’s New York as you swing along its many glass surfaces. Meanwhile, Nixxes will also be offering ray-traced interiors, shadows, and ambient occlusion options that add an additional layer of believability with realistic shadows and increased depth to the game.

If you have a high-performance PC with high-end hardware, you can take advantage of the increased raytracing geometry detail setting. This enables the use of higher quality meshes for raytracing, resulting in more detailed and realistic reflections. You can also use the raytracing object range slider to increase the range at which objects are considered for raytracing. Furthermore, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PC includes NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction, which improves raytracing quality on supported hardware.

The developer has included two models of NVIDIA’s Ray Reconstruction, the original model introduced in DLSS 3.5, and a newly improved model designed for RTX 40 series GPUs and newer. This new model results in an overall more temporally stable image, further improving the visual quality of raytracing.

Players with ultra-wide monitors can enjoy full support for ultra-wide aspect ratios such as 21:9, 32:9 and even 48:9 when using triple monitor setups. All cinematics in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are adapted to be fully viewable in aspect ratios up to 32:9.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC also supports various performance-enhancing technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation. Intel XeSS upscaling is also supported. The developer has also tuned the game for lower-end hardware, where Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PC offers a wide range of graphics settings and presets, including options without ray-tracing, like dynamic Resolution scaling.

Spider-Man 2 for PC: Minimum Hardware Requirements

The minimum hardware requirements for the title includes an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU, 16GB RAM, 140GB SSD storage, and Windows 10/11 64-bit

(version 1909 or higher), wherein the game will run at 720p at 30 fps. At a maximum, with highest-end hardware, Spider-Man 2 for PC can run at 4K resolution at up to 60 fps.

Spider-Man 2 for PC: Details of Two Editions

Two editions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available when it launches on PC on January 30, including the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition (DDE). Players will also have the option to upgrade to the DDE content if they already own the Standard Edition. It will be available for purchase through Epic Games Store and the Steam Store. Upon purchase, the previously announced Pre-Purchase offer will be made available to all players as PC Purchase Perks. This includes:

+3 Skill Points

Arachknight Suit early unlock for Peter with three color variants

Shadow-Spider Suit early unlock for Miles with three color variants

Web Grabber gadget early unlock

Players will receive two early unlock suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit, plus additional benefits like trophies and friend management if they opt to connect to a PlayStation Network account. A PlayStation Network account is optional to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC.