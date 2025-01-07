Coming Soon: Xbox Cloud Gaming in LG Smart TVs

Xbox has announced that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service will soon be made available for LG Smart TVs. Xbox Cloud Gaming in LG Smart TVs will enable players to launch premium Xbox games directly in their television sets via the Xbox app. Here are more details about the development.

“Today, we’re excited to announce our collaboration with LG Electronics to bring the Xbox app to their new LG Smart TVs later this year. This means Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play their games directly from the Xbox app on supported LG Smart TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This gives players even more choice in how they enjoy their favorite games,” said Xbox in a blog post.

Soon, players with LG Smart TVs will be able to explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to hundreds of games in the Game Pass Ultimate catalog, including popular titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and upcoming releases like Avowed.

Xbox recently said that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can stream select games they own, outside the Game Pass catalog. This feature will also be available on the Xbox app with LG Smart TVs, allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream over 50 games they own, including NBA 2K25, Hogwarts Legacy, and more.

The company hasn’t mentioned as to when exactly Xbox Cloud Gaming in

LG Smart TVs will launch. It says that it will share more details on the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience with LG TV in the coming months.

Back in July last year, the company announced the Xbox app for Fire TV devices also. The Xbox app was made available only on the Fire TV 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). It was identical to the Xbox app that’s available on Samsung’s recent TVs and monitors. Aside from a compatible Fire TV Stick, players needed a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream Xbox games.