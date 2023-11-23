December 2023 Marks Departure of 11 Games from PS Plus

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that offers various benefits to PlayStation console owners, such as monthly games, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, cloud storage, and more. Depending on the membership plan, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also access the Game Catalogue, which features hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games. However, as not all games are permanent on the service, it is now expected that PS Plus will drop 11 games from the service on December 19, 2023.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, 11 games that will be booted from PS Plus Extra in December include:

Caladrius Blaze

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Legends of Ethernal

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

The Escapists 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

It was announced in June of this year that Friday the 13th: The Game will be going away on December 31, 2023, at which point it will become unavailable to purchase physically and digitally. So its removal from PS Plus isn’t actually a surprise. However, its online servers will remain available until December 31, 2024.

The four major removals from the service include Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Meanwhile, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers have also been getting a load of new games.

Sony recently announced a list of 14 games to be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in November 2023. Among the new additions are some highly anticipated titles such as UP, Superliminal, Teardown and more.