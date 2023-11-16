PS Plus Extra, Premium subscribers to get 14 new games this month

Sony has announced a new list of 14 games to be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in November 2023, increasing the number of games available for the subscribers. Among the new additions are some highly anticipated titles such as UP, Superliminal, Teardown and more.

UP is a platformer game based on the Pixar movie of the same name, where players control Carl, an elderly widower who embarks on an adventure with a young boy scout named Russell. The game features colourful graphics, charming characters, and various puzzles and challenges. UP will be available for both PS4 and PS5 users with a PlayStation Premium subscription.

Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game that plays with the concept of perspective and optical illusions. Players must manipulate objects and environments to find their way out of a surreal dream world. Furthermore, the game has been praised for its originality, creativity, and humour. Superliminal with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will also be available to both PS4 and PS5 users.

Then there’s the PS5 exclusive title called Teardown. It features a fully destructible and interactive environment where player freedom and emergent gameplay are the driving mechanics. One can Tear down walls with explosives or vehicles to create unthinkable shortcuts, stack objects, build structures, or use floating objects to their advantage. It will be available for both Extra and Premium tier subscriptions.

Read More: PlayStation Plus games for November 2023 Revealed

Out of the total 14 games, others making their way to both the PS Plus subscriptions include:

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi

River City Melee Mach!!

Games coming only to PS Plus Premium include: