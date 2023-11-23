More than 49% off: Best deals on PS4 and PS5 game

The gaming community is excited as Black FridaySales offers a range of top-notch PS4 and PS5 titles at unbelievable discounts of up to 75%. As gamers gear up for a virtual shopping spree, let’s look at some of the best deals on PS4 and PS5 games with more than 49 percent off from the original price.

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition: A Mythical Adventure

Original Price: Rs. 1,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 999

Embark on an epic journey with Kratos and Atreus in the God of War Digital Deluxe Edition. Priced at just Rs. 999, this offer represents a 50% discount from its previous best price, providing gamers with an opportunity to delve into the rich mythology of the game at an unprecedented value.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Price: Rs. 3,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,999

Attention all gamers! The exciting web-slinging adventures of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are now available at an irresistible discounted price of Rs. 1,999, which is a 50% markdown from its original price. This fantastic deal allows you to take on the role of Miles Morales and experience the exhilarating life of a superhero as you swing through the vibrant streets of New York City.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Wild West Epic

Original Price: Rs. 3,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,320

Saddle up for an unforgettable journey in the American frontier with Red Dead Redemption 2, now priced at just Rs. 1,320. This 67% discount from its previous best price ensures gamers can immerse themselves in this Western masterpiece’s sprawling landscapes and gripping narrative without breaking the bank.

EA Sports FC 24: Kick Off

Original Price: Rs. 4,499 | Sale Price: Rs. 2,249

Soccer enthusiasts are in for a treat as EA Sports FC 24 hits a new low, priced at just Rs. 2,249. With a 50% discount, this title offers an immersive football experience that captures the excitement and intensity of the sport, making it a must-have for fans of the beautiful game.

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5): Slam Dunk

Original Price: Rs. 4,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 2,499

Basketball fans can celebrate as the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for PS5 takes a spectacular dive to a new low, now available at just Rs. 2,499. With a 50% discount, this edition pays tribute to the legendary player and offers an unparalleled basketball gaming experience.

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition: Horror Unleashed

Original Price: Rs. 2,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 749

Brace yourselves for survival horror as Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition takes a chilling plunge to Rs. 749. With a 75% discount from its previous best, this title delivers an immersive and terrifying experience that horror aficionados won’t want to miss.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: Unravel Mysteries

Original Price: Rs. 3,499 | Sale Price: Rs. 999

Mystery and intrigue reach new heights as Disco Elysium – The Final Cut sets a new low at Rs. 999, offering a 70% discount. This title provides a unique and captivating gaming experience with its rich narrative and deep storytelling.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Original Price: Rs. 2,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,139

Step into the mesmerizing world of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, now available at just Rs. 1,139. This 62% discount from its previous best price sets a new low, allowing players to explore this beloved RPG’s visually stunning and emotionally charged realms.

Whether it’s action, sports, horror, or fantasy, this sale caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences, ensuring that players can build their collections without breaking the bank.