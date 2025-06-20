OPPO A5 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability

Oppo A5 5G has been launched in India with a focus on durability, considering it comes with IP65 Water and Dust Resistance along with what the company calls a Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body. The handset has a 6000mAh battery under the hood, a 120Hz display, and more.

Oppo A5 5G: Price, Availability

The Oppo A5 5G’s 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 15,499 while the 8GB + 128GB trim costs Rs 16,999. The device is already on sale via Oppo’s e-store and one can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500. The device is available in Aurora Green and Mist White colours.

Oppo A5 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A5 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution 1604 x 720 pixels, 264 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The device supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Then, it gets a dual rear camera with an 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. There’s an 8MP f/2.0 sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification and is also claimed to offer an IP65 rating.

The Oppo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a speaker. There’s also 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.