Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy S25 FE renders have all been leaked by different sources. The renders for the Z Fold 7 show how thin of a foldable it is going to be, while the Flip 7 renders corroborate the previously leaked ones and show us the design in various colour options. As for S25 FE, don’t expect any major changes compared to the S24 FE in terms of design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Renders

The Z Flip 7 renders show us a design we have seen before, but this time in official colour options. The cover screen has changed for the better, with the panel taking up the whole front area this time and going around the camera cutouts. The renders for the Flip 7 show the device in the Blue Shadow and Jet Black colours.

Aside from that, the Flip 7 is also going to be thinner compared to the Flip 6. The button placement remains identical to the Flip 6, including the fingerprint sensor. Aside from that, one can expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, a camera setup same as the Flip 6, along with a similar foldable panel, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

As for the Fold 7, we are seeing it for the first time in official colours, which as of now include a blue and a black shade. Fold 7 renders have also been leaked before but the official-looking renders give us a better idea of what to expect from the device. It can also be seen wth a thin profile compared to the Fold 6 and the difference is notable.

Leaked in Blue Shadow and Jet Black colours, the Fold 7 is also expected to bear a weight of 215 grams which is 24 grams lighter than its predecessor. As for the cover display, it is rumoured to be 6.5-inches in size, versus the 6.3-inches on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Since the cover display is larger, that also means the inner display is going to be larger. It’ll be 8.2 inches apparently, which would make it the largest screen on a foldable, as per the Android Headlines report.

Galaxy S25 FE Renders

The Galaxy S25 FE renders were leaked by a different source, and that’s SammyGuru. As per the leaked renders, the design of the handset remains largely similar to its predecessor. There’s a flat aluminium frame, a glass back panel, and three camera Sensors individually stacked below one another.

The buttons are on the right spine. The report suggests that the Galaxy S25 FE will keep the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels could also be trimmed down on the S25 FE. The report notes that the device will run on One UI 8 out of the box, same as the Fold 7 and Flip 7, and will receive 7 years of OS updates and security patches.