Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G has been announced by Vivo as its latest 5G smartphone in the country with a Dimensity chipset under the hood along with a sizable 5500mAh battery, segment’s Slimmest 3D Curved Display smartphone, 90W FlashCharge, and Sony Multifocal Portrait, 4K video recording capabilities on both front and rear cameras.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Price, Availability

Available in colour options such as Freestyle White, Nebula Purple, and Fest Gold, the Y400 Pro will be available across vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail partner stores starting from June 27, 2025, 12:00 noon onwards. It is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, 387 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. It also supports P3 wide colour gamut. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, it gets a dual camera system on the back, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with PDAF and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 5500 battery with 90W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, IR blaster, and a USB-C port. It further runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, packs dual stereo speakers, and is also IP65 rated for dust and water resistance. There’s also an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.