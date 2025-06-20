Nothing Headphone 1 Design Leaked Ahead of July Launch

Nothing is all set to debut a new pair of headphones and its new flagship smartphone on July 1 and ahead of the launch, the Nothing Headphone 1 design has been leaked. The headphones appear in live images as well as renders which show us a unique design which the brand Nothing is known for.

Live images of the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 have surfaced on Instagram, shared by the Nothing Fan Blog. The headphones sport a transparent design, with earcups featuring a rectangular base and a slightly raised oval module at the center. One earcup includes a visible button, while both seem to house multiple additional buttons.

Furthermore, both there are cushioned earcups and the headband and one can also notice the product name that is clearly inscribed on the earcups. The leaker has included the live images of two colours of the headphones. It is unclear whether there’ll be more colour options available at launch. Whatever the case may be, Nothing is clearly opting for a design unlike anything we have seen before in this space.

On the other hand, official marketing material for the headphones was also leaked by an X user. The images shared by the user matches that of the live images that were also leaked earlier today.

We’ll know more about the Nothing Headphone 1 design and its other specifications when it launches on July 1. Speaking of the other product that’s slated to launch on the same date, the Nothing Phone (3), its software update commitment was recently revealed by a Nothing official, according to which it will receive 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

The Nothing Phone (3) render has been leaked once before but some reports suggest that it may not be the real design of the device. The device is being touted as the company’s first “true flagship.”