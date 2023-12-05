Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 11 update brings new weapon, multiplayer map and more

Call Of Duty: Mobile fans are in for a treat as the game’s final season of the year, Season 11, goes live on December 6. The update will introduce a new weapon, a new multiplayer map, a new perk, a new battle pass, and more. So here’s what you can look forward to in this new season of Call of Duty: Mobile.

The new battle pass in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 is named the Siren Song Pass and features a new weapon called Groza. It will be unlocked for everyone at Tier 21 of the pass. The Groza Assault Rifle is a full-auto weapon with enhanced handling speeds, a fast fire rate, and solid damage. Other free Tier highlights include a variety of Camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the Koshka — Season’s Floral at Tier 50.

At Tier 14, you’ll get the Misdirection Battle Royale class, which you can use to disorient your enemies. However, one can purchase the Premium Pass for the chance to earn all the content available in the Siren Song Anniversary stream, including winter- and holiday-themed Operator Skins like Alex — Sweater Weather, Soap — Buzzard King, Lerch — Chemical Santa, and Roland — Vinterblood.

Read More: Rockstar Games Drops GTA 6 Trailer: Dazzling Graphics, Launch Timeline, Supported Platforms Confirmed

Further, it was confirmed that starting with Season 11, players who purchase the Battle Pass for three consecutive seasons will be rewarded with a unique Calling Card. Next, a new multiplayer map has been added, which is a holiday-themed version of Miami Blitz, including festive lights, decorations, and Christmas trees.

Next, a new mode called Surprise Skill Playlist has been added to the game. In this mode, new skills will activate every 30 seconds, with a countdown indicating exactly when the change will occur. In a split second, these alterations can dramatically shift the match’s course. Operators who swiftly adapt to new circumstances will find themselves on the path to victory.

Additionally, at the start of every Battle Royale match, players will receive a sapling that they can plant, fertilize, and decorate to receive rewards. There are other Christmas-themed events, an Elite Mission, 12 days of deals, and a store update with new in-game items to buy.