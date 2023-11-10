PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle launched in India

Sony has launched a new bundle for its PS5 console in India, which includes a copy of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 game. The bundle will be available for purchase from today, November 10, the same day as the game’s global release.

PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle: All Details

The bundle includes a PS5 with a 4K Blu-ray drive and a code to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the latest blockbuster shooter from Activision. The bundle is available for Rs 49,390 as a special offer until November 23, after which it will return to its original price of Rs 59,390.

Interestingly, Sony, the same bundle comes with the PS5 slim model in the US and gets you the game (worth $70) for free, with the whole package costing $499.99 (approx Rs 41,600).

However, in India, the bundle is not only more expensive but will also have a price after November 23 that would reflect the individual cost of the PS5 console, which is Rs 54,990, plus the Call of Duty game, which is priced at Rs 5,599 on the PlayStation Store, totalling Rs 60,589. This makes it much more expensive than the US counterpart of the bundle.

Aside from that, Sony isn’t selling the new PS5 Slim in India and is still retailing the regular model that debuted in 2020. The Slim model is lighter and more compact and has the option for a detachable disc drive.

The bundle will be available for purchase via ShopatSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales & others.

Talking about the game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the latest instalment in the popular first-person shooter franchise and a direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The game features a thrilling campaign mode, where players will join Captain Price and Task Force 141 in a fight against the ultimate threat, the ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov. The game also boasts a massive multiplayer mode, with 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 and over 12 all-new core 6v6 maps