Rockstar Games Drops GTA 6 Trailer: Dazzling Graphics, Launch Timeline, Supported Platforms Confirmed

Rockstar Games, the publisher and maker of the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise, has released the first trailer for the next instalment in the series, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), with a bunch of gameplay footage, an introduction of the two lead characters, along with the confirmed launch timeline as well as the supported platforms.

GTA 6 will be coming almost 12 years after GTA 5 was released back in 2013. Rockstar Games has a set a 2025 launch timeline, and reports suggest it could debut by March of 2025, which is still more than a year away. The game studio has similarly launched its other games in the past, where the title is released more than 12 months after its first trailer.

Moreover, the trailer was released early by the game studio as it was leaked by an unknown source on X (formerly Twitter). While Rockstar Games was quick to pull down that individual’s account, it still had to release the trailer hours earlier than the scheduled launch.

Aside from that, Grand Theft Auto VI, as confirmed by Rockstar Games, is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025. There’s no word yet on when it will launch on PC. Going by the trend Rockstar followed with GTA 5, the PC version of GTA 6 should arrive a few months after the game launches for consoles.

Grand Theft Auto VI: Confirmed Details

“Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet”, said Rockstar Games. The last time Vice City was featured in a GTA series title was in 2006.

Aside from that, the trailer confirmed the minute details Rockstar Games has worked on in the new Vice City in GTA 6, such as new cars, crowded beaches, highways, skyscrapers, new aerial vehicles, improved gunplay, significantly upgraded graphics and a lot more. It also featured the two protagonists of the game, with the focus being on the female character who is named Lucia.

Lucia will be the second female protagonist for a GTA series game after the GTA 1. Lucia, introduced in a prison jumpsuit at the trailer’s start, seems set to embark on a criminal spree with her boyfriend following what appears to be a release from jail. Further, the male protagonist’s name wasn’t confirmed in the trailer. However, leaks say it is supposed to be James or Jason.

A 10+ year gap between releasing the next installment in the GTA franchise shows how Rockstar Games wanted to take its own sweet time to ready the new game the way fans wanted it. Some leaks say that it will have a map twice the size of Los Santos, the map of GTA 5.