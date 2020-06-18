Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Here are the best phones under 20,000 rupees in India to make your buying decision easy.

The sub-Rs 20,000 price segment is where you'll find phones with powerful processors, 64 MP cameras, sharp displays and more. With a series of smartphones getting launched so frequently, you have plenty of options to choose from a range of smartphones. To make things simpler for you, here we present to you a list of five smartphones that can be purchased for under Rs 20,000.



Samsung Galaxy M31



Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It can be bought from Amazon India.

The USP of this phone is its huge 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. The memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB. It also supports fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature.





For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 16,499 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The phone is available for purchase on the Mi.com and Amazon. It offers impressive specifications, like a large 5,020mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system and a has 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.



Realme 6 Pro



Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options. The phone can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme.com.



Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display along with 90.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, there is a dual in-display selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.







The Realme 6 Pro is loaded with 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s Realme UI running on top of it.



Realme X2



The Realme X2 comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours. Realme X2 is available for purchase in India via Flipkart.



Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone was launched with Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 but it has now received Realme UI with Android 10 update. On the battery front, the phone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge.





On the camera front, it supports quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. For the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.



Poco X2



Poco X2 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 17,499, 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 18,499 and the 8GB + 256GB variant is available at Rs 20,999. The phone is available for sale on Flipkart.



Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. A 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging fuels the handset. The company claims that the battery can attain 100 percent charge in 68 minutes.





In terms of the cameras, the Poco X2 packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, the phone packs a 20-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.