Galaxy M31 128GB

Samsung Galaxy M31 128GB

Price :

Rs. 15999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, you will also be able to expand the storage via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

 

The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI 2.0. It also supports fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature.


For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP with Samsung GW1 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India for purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to come in Blue and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 software and it will have a 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will pack 64MP main camera on the back and will have quad-camera setup in an L-shaped pattern.

Is it enough to create an impact on the mind of the consumers? Let’s find out.

