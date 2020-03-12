  • 03:30 Mar 13, 2020
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB

Price :

Rs. 14999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 12 March, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5020 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5020mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. 

 

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Dot Display with 20:9 cinema screen)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP rear camera, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12 micron pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 5MP camera for 2cm macro photography)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5020 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

IR Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with Snapdragon 720G, NavIC support launched in India

The brand has introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones during the launch event.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

The brand has introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones during the launch event.

