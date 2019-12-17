  • 23:24 Dec 18, 2019
  • Launch : 17 December, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618. The storage can be expanded to up to 256GB with a microSD card.

 

The smartphone comes with four cameras at the back comprising of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front with an aperture of f/2.0.

 

Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The solution will enable a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery to be charged to up to 67 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 73 minutes. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front.

 

The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The Realme X2 will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi (91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP main camera (0.8?m pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72? Samsung GW1 sensor) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle (1.12?m pixel size, f/2.25 aperture) camera + 2MP macro lens (f/2.4 aperture,1.75?m pixel size, 4cm focus) + 2MP depth sensor (1.75?m)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Light Sensor, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

