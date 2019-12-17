You might like this
Realme X2 6GB
Price :
Rs. 18999
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 December, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618. The storage can be expanded to up to 256GB with a microSD card.
The smartphone comes with four cameras at the back comprising of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front with an aperture of f/2.0.
Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The solution will enable a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery to be charged to up to 67 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 73 minutes. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front.
The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The Realme X2 will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
396 ppi (91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP main camera (0.8?m pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72? Samsung GW1 sensor) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle (1.12?m pixel size, f/2.25 aperture) camera + 2MP macro lens (f/2.4 aperture,1.75?m pixel size, 4cm focus) + 2MP depth sensor (1.75?m)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm
|Weight
|
182 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Light Sensor, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement