Top 5 Smartphones of 2024 You Can Buy Even in 2025

The smartphone landscape is constantly evolving, with new models and cutting-edge features emerging rapidly. But while the latest releases often grab the headlines, some smartphones possess a timeless quality that transcends the annual upgrade cycle. That’s because their value remains relevant for a long time, even with the newer launches. This guide explores the top 5 smartphones of 2024 that you can confidently purchase in 2025, highlighting their strengths and why they stand out as enduring choices in a sea of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Currently selling for Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, the Galaxy S24+ would still be a relevant choice in 2025. It is one of the top smartphones of 2024 for us, not only because does it have premium hardware, but even in terms of software, the device is all set to receive updates for the next 7 years. Even during our review of the device earlier this year, the Galaxy S24+ exceptionally well in most areas, except for cameras which are still acceptable but not the best in their segment.

The Galaxy S24+ sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat display with a QHD+ Resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels). It supports an adaptive Refresh Rate up to 120Hz and touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The display also gets max brightness of up to 2600 nits.

Under the hood, the Processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the US and Canada while the global markets get the Exynos 2400-powered variant. The S24+ further gets 12GB RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Next, it gets a 4900mAh battery with support for 45W Fast charging and wireless charging as well.

Optics include a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

Additional features will include Dolby Atmos powered dual speakers and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support and Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct. It also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 13 launch is right around the corner but that doesn’t mean the OnePlus 12 has lost its charm. Emerging as one of the top 5 smartphones of 2024 which would still be relevant in 2025, the OnePlus 12 packs some of the best hardware available in the market, along with a distinct look. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with the latest OxygenOS 15 software based on Android 15 which breathed new life into the phone, OnePlus 12 is a smartphone that should be on your purchase list in 2025. With the latest discount that’s available on Amazon, the OnePlus 12 is selling for Rs 59,999 that makes it an ever sweeter deal.

The OnePlus 12 5G sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz 3D AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the OnePlus 12 with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, there may be a 32MP IMX615 f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 and USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port for charging. Further, it will run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 outside China and ColorOS 14 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, has a Bionic Vibration Motor and is IP65 rated.

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhones are renowned for their longevity, and in Apple’s case, a year-old iPhone often draws significant consumer interest thanks to its reduced price compared to the latest model. The iPhone 16 Pro, currently selling for Rs 1,10,900 (Rs 1,19,900 launch price) on Reliance Digital, would be one of top 5 smartphones of 2024 considering it now has all the AI bells and whistles compared to when it was launched. Moreover, the iPhone 17 series is still months away, which means that those looking for a Pro iPhone should definitely consider buying the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro sports a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion Super Retina XDR panel. It has support for HDR, TruTone, Ceramic Shield protection, and up to 2000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. It also has Always-on functionality. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s A18 Pro chipset.

iPhone 16 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel f/1.78 primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor, and a 12MP 5x f/2.8 telephoto sensor. It sports a TrueDepth 12MP f/1.9 front facing sensor. The device can shoot videos in up to 4K Resolution at 120 fps, along with Dolby Vision capture support.

The iPhone 16 Pro gets Bluetooth 5.3, Wi‑Fi 7 with 2×2 MIMO, 2nd Gen Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness and NFC with reader mode. Additionally, it equips stereo speakers as well and a USB-C 3.0 port for charging along with IP68 water resistance. There’s support for 25W wireless charging as well.

OnePlus Nord 4

If you are in for a premium mid-ranger rathet than a flagship, the OnePlus Nord 4 should serve you well in 2025. Starting at Rs 27,999 on Amazon India, the OnePlus Nord 4 is also amongst the top 5 smartphones of 2024 from OnePlus. That’s because it comes with a metal unibody design which is a unique offering in the segment, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, a Chipset that comes quite close to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in terms of performance.

Even during our review, the Nord 4 performed excellently in all areas except cameras. With OxygenOS 15 rolling out for the device, and with it set to receive 4 OS updates (now 3 after Android 15) and 6 years of security patches, the OnePlus Nord 4 is one of the best devices to consider in its price segment.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 RAM.

It has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

The device runs on OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will receive 4 years of major OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support.

Further, the phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP65 rated.

Google Pixel 9

Priced at Rs 79,999, the Pixel 9 is Google’s best flagship till date, as we stated in our review. The Pixel 9, like the iPhone, is months away but till then, anybody who wants a clean software experience paired with AI features, a decent camera, and an overall high-quality package, the Pixel 9 is the best option to consider from Google.

The Pixel 9 sports a 6.3-inch panel with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 422 ppi, and up to 1800 nits HDR brightness and 2700 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens and auto-focus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 in India and Wi-Fi 7 globally, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4700mAh cell that supports 27W fast wired charging and 15W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it gets dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.