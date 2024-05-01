OnePlus Nord 4 5G sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 RAM.

It has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel IMX882 f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Further, the phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP65 rated.