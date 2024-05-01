OnePlus Nord 4 5G sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 RAM.
It has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel IMX882 f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.
The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Further, the phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP65 rated.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Gray, Purple
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.74
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2772 x 1240 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|450
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OxygenOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP IMX882 f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|Night mode, portrait mode, professional mode, movie mode, panoramic mode, macro mode, time-lapse mode
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP
|Front Camera Features
|1080p/720p @ 30fps
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP65