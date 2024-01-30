Finding a budget-friendly yet feature-rich Smart TV can be daunting in a market flooded with choices. In this article, we delve into the realm of affordability and functionality to bring you the top 5 Smart TVs under Rs 20000. These TVs are apt for those who are on a budget and are a cinephile or simply looking to upgrade their home entertainment.

Thomson Phoenix 43-inch QLED 4K Google TV

The Thomson Phoenix QLED 4K Smart Google TV is among the best smart TVs under Rs 20000. It costs Rs 19,999 and is available on Flipkart. It sports a 43-inch 4K Resolution QLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports MEMC, Dolby Vision, 4K HDR and more. It gets dual box speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround support. The speakers have a 40W sound output.

There’s 2GB RAM and 16GB storage with Google TV OS and an MT9602 Processor under the hood. It has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an RJ45 ethernet port.

Acer 40-inch I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Priced at Rs 17,999, the 40-inch I series full-HD LED Google TV has a sleek look thanks to its frameless design. It gets a 1080p resolution, HDR 10, micro dimming with a 60Hz refresh rate. For connectivity, it gets 2 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-ray speakers or gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices, 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0 and a Dual Band Wi-Fi. The speakers have a 30W output and support Dolby Audio. It packs a 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a 64-bit quad-core processor.

iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62

The iFFALCON Smart LED Google TV is also one of the top 5 smart TVs under Rs 20000, as it’s priced at Rs 18,999 on Amazon and offers features that are value for money. The TV has a 4K resolution display along with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 support, 4K upscaling. For connectivity, the TV gets 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and 1 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also has Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Smart TV packs 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 64-bit quad-core processor. The TV also has 24W sound output with Dolby Audio support.

Read More: Realme 12 Pro 5G vs Poco X6 Pro 5G: Which One’s Value For Money?

Panasonic 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX

Priced at Rs 15,990, this Panasonic Smart Google TV is the perfect fit for those who want a smaller 32-inch TV. It is available on Amazon and has a 720p HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Connectivity is handled via 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It gets 1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, and supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc. It also supports screen mirroring feature and has built-in chromecast. The speakers have a 20W output with Dolby Digital technology.

MI 32-inch A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN

Priced at Rs 14,999 and available on Amazon, this Smart Google TV from Xiaomi has an HD display with a 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Audio. Its features include Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB ROM, apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc., ARC (Dolby Atmos Pass-through), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and Google Assistant Operation.

Connectivity options on the TV include dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm jack, AV port and an Ethernet port. It is powered by an A35 Quad-core chip with 8GB storage and 1.5GB RAM.