Realme 12 Pro 5G vs Poco X6 Pro 5G: Which One’s Value For Money?

Realme has debuted its 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India, starting at Rs 25,999 and going up to Rs 26,999. At Rs 26,999, Poco recently also launched its Poco X6 Pro 5G, which also packs a powerful set of specifications. Here’s our comparison of the two smartphones based on their on-paper specifications.

Design & Display

The design of both smartphones stands out on their own. Both have leather back variants but the Realme 12 Pro 5G offers more colour options than Poco’s device. Poco X6 Pro 5G is also offered in glass variants, which may appeal to those who want to have a glass finish on the rear.

As for the display, the Realme 12 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Poco X6 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support.

In all senses, Poco wins the competition in terms of which device has a better display because its panel is sharper and brighter and supports 12-bit colours, which will help in better colour reproduction. However, you’ll have to make a decision between a curved and flat display, as Realme’s device has the former while Poco’s device has the latter.

Performance

Under the hood, the Realme smartphone equips a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The Poco X6 Pro 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Poco X6 Pro 5G gives you a much better Processor positioned in the flagship segment compared to the mid-range Snapdragon Chipset in the Realme handset. Not only that, but Poco’s handset also gets you faster RAM and storage modules, which will show improved daily use results. Poco’s handset is also suitable for gaming, while Realme 12 Pro 5G may not be able to handle the high-end titles available for Android in the way Poco’s device would.

Battery & Cameras

The Realme 12 Pro 5G gets a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging, while the Poco X6 Pro 5G also has a 5000mAh battery but with faster 120W wired charging. This makes the Poco smartphone a better offering, as you can charge your phone much faster.

Coming to optics, the Poco phone features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.69 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In comparison, the Realme device gets you a 50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 32MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with OIS, 2X optical zoom, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.

On paper, the Poco X6 Pro 5G falls behind in the camera department as the Realme 12 Pro 5G has a telephoto sensor that is much more useful and practical than a macro shooter. The performance of the other two Sensors will have to be tested in real life in order to declare a winner.

Verdict

If we go by the specifications, the Poco X6 Pro 5G is the better smartphone in this comparison because the overall experience would be better handled on that device. However, if you are in need of a camera-centric smartphone and have a tight budget, then Realme 12 Pro 5G can be considered.