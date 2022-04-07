Top 5 Smart Speakers under Rs 5,000

Smart products are everywhere and by smart, we mean those which are loaded with an AI Voice Assistant that can do things for you with just a voice command. One such example of a smart product is a Smart Speaker that can not only control other voice-enabled smart devices in your house, but can also help fulfil your music needs. So here’s our list of top 5 smart speakers that are not very high on price:

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Available on Amazon for Rs 3,999, the Echo Dot 4th Gen is one of the top smart speakers available below Rs 5,000. has a spherical design and fabric finish. It packs in a powerful 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, producing crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound so you can enjoy in any room of your home. One can stream millions of songs in your favorite language from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music.

It is simple to make your home smart and use voice to control lights and other appliances using Echo Dot, but only those which are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa. Alexa can speak both English & Hindi, and new features are added automatically, as per Amazon.

pTron Music Bot Cube Portable Speaker

This speaker by pTron is priced at Rs 1,799 and has Alexa built-in so you can give it commands such as to play your playlist from Amazon Music. However, do note that the device does not act as an alternative to the Echo Dot because it doesn’t support Alexa Skills, Calling Features, Spotify Integration, etc. However, you can control your smart home appliances with this one.

Further, the speaker has a rechargeable battery with a claimed playback time of 6 hours. This smart speaker can also stream music from JioSaavn & Hungama. It has a 3W Dynamic Speaker that delivers loud & clear audio with punchy bass along with 3 Built-in Far-field Mics with 30 meters range. It takes up to 4 hrs to fully charge the device.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)

While the above two speakers were powered by Alexa, this one is powered by Google Assistant and is priced at Rs 3,449 on Flipkart. It is one of the best smart speakers available below Rs 5,000 in India. The speaker supports voice commands in Hindi and is also wall-mount ready. You can now control the 2nd generation Nest Mini with just your voice. All you have to do is say “Ok Google” to play songs, get weather updates, news, and almost anything. It has 2 times stronger bass than first generation Google Home Mini for a better music experience.

Whether you want to play your favourite songs from YouTube Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, or Spotify, or stream music from your phone to Nest Mini, you just have to ask your Google Assistant. Your voice is all you need to dim the lights, pause the TV, or turn on the AC as the Nest Mini is compatible with several popular smart devices such as lights, ACs, and TVs from your favourite brands.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant Smart Speaker

This smart clock that is loaded with Google Assistant comes at Rs 3,449. Along with all the features of Google Assistant, it can show you a big digital clock using its display. Its bright LED panel enables you to read the clock face from a distance with ease. There’s also a built-in night light. With a brightness of about 31 Lumen, this night light can illuminate your path efficiently, while others at home sleep undisturbed. All you have to do is ask Google to switch on the night light. Moreover, the smart clock’s dimmable display automatically adjusts its brightness to help you ease into comfortable sleep at night.

Designed for smart homes, this smart clock enables you to control almost 40,000 compatible smart devices from different brands with Google Assistant. Moreover, you can charge your smartwatch or smartphone with the nifty USB port present behind the smart clock. Here’s our review of the clock where it we found it to be great at what it does.

Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X Mini

This speaker by Zebronics comes in at Rs 1,449 and is available on Flipkart. It is available in Black, Blue and Yellow colour options. It has a 5W sound output and can connect to your devices both wirelessly and with a wire. The smart speaker supports both Google Assistant and Siri. Furthermore, there’s a pair of lights at the front which can add a vibe to your music. The speaker has 45mm drivers, is IPX5 water resistant and has a Type-c port for charging.