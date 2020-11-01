Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?







We are in a world of devices- Tablets, smartphones, voice-controlled speakers. Smart speakers are hardware devices that provide voice-enabled digital assistance that responds to voice commands. Examples of this software include Alexa (Amazon), Assistant (Google), Siri (Apple), Bixby (Samsung) and Cortana (Microsoft). You can find these digital assistants on a variety of devices other than smart speakers like phones, desktops/laptops, tablets, TVs, smart home devices, wearables, etc. in Today's episode of TechBhai Tech we talk about smart speaker.