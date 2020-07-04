Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Here is the list of top 5 competitors of the Vivo Y30.

Advertisement

Vivo has recently announced its new Y series with the launch of Vivo Y30 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,990 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and is available for sale from Flipkart. The smartphone comes in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options.



Vivo has no doubt added some interesting specifications like quad camera setup at the back with Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top, a 13-megapixel main sensor and a large 5,000mAh battery. Looking at the sheer specs sheet of the device, it is certain that it will face stiff competition from other manufacturers. So, if you are planning to buy this device, we suggest taking a close look at its competitors in the market. Therefore, without further ado, here is the list of top 5 competitors of the Vivo Y30.



Vivo Y30 will really have a hard time competing with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The smartphone is priced Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage option. The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features like a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.



In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup. The combination comes with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

Realme 6 is yet another smartphone in this price range that offers some unique features. The smartphone comes loaded with some interesting features and offers some good specifications as compared to the Vivo Y30. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is a gaming-centric chipset. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with the company's own Realme UI running on top of it. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and the company has added 30W flash charge support.

The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

At Rs 12,999, the Samsung Galaxy M21 can be considered as an alternative to Vivo Y30. The smartphone is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 420nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is available in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

However, the major talking point of the smartphone is massive battery life. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support, which ensures that you will have approx 2 days of battery backup. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme Narzo 10 can be an alternative to the Vivo Y30 smartphone. The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a price tag of Rs 11.999 for a single 4GB + 128GB storage.

Realme Narzo 10 It is equipped with 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.



The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is yet another smartphone that gives a tough competition to the Vivo Y30. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,399 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI and it also supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

The Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits brightness and 78960:1 contrast ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU.

On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.