  • 14:11 Jan 25, 2020
Galaxy M30S 4GB

Price :

Rs. 12999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 18 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.7 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits brightness and 78960:1 contrast ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU.

 

The phone is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI and it also supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

24 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.7 GHz (Exynos 9611 processor, Mali G72 MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M30s to receive Android 10 update soon

Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched in India last year with Android Pie.

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

For Rs 13,999, with whom does the Moto G8 Plus compete in the Indian market?

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Here we have shortlisted the top 5 popular smartphones available in India from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 to make your buying decision easy.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme XT vs Mi A3: Different formulas for the same price

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy M30s in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. For around the same price, Realme and Xiaomi sell the Realme XT and Mi A3 smartphones respectively. Which one of these three would you buy for around Rs 15,000?

Samsung Galaxy M30s Camera Review

Are the cameras of the latest smartphone up to the mark? Let’s find out.

1 Comments

Muhmmad Javed Abbasi 12 January 2020 11:19 AM

Muhammad javed abbasi

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

