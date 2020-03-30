  • 13:40 Mar 20, 2020
Narzo 10
Realme Narzo 10

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme Narzo 10 features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It has 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

A quad rear camera setup is present on the Narzo 10 with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

 

Realme Narzo 10 is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W charger bundled. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.x 9.0 mm and it weighs 195 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor, 2MP 4cm macro and 2MP B&W depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

