he Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel likely to be the main sensor. For the front, the phone is said to come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM. It may come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage.

The phone will run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box. As for the colour variants, the Galaxy M21 will reportedly come in blue, black, and green colour options.