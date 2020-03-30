  • 03:27 Mar 12, 2020
Galaxy M21
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M21

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.7 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

he Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel likely to be the main sensor. For the front, the phone is said to come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

 

Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM. It may come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage.

 

The phone will run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box. As for the colour variants, the Galaxy M21 will reportedly come in blue, black, and green colour options.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple AI Camera: 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

24 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.7 GHz (Exynos 9611 processor, Mali G72 MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M21 confirmed to launch in India on March 16 via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M21 will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000 mAh battery to be launched in India on March 16

The Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel likely to be main sensor.

