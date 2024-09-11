Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy the iPhone 16

Apple launched the new iPhones earlier this week, and the global pricing has been revealed. In India, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus prices remain the same as last year’s models. However, they are still not among the most affordable compared to other countries. If you’re looking for a better deal on the base model, here’s a list of the top five cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 16 from.

iPhone 16: India Price

The India prices of the three variants of iPhone 16 are as follows:

Rs 79,900 (128GB)

Rs 89,900 (256GB)

Rs 1,09,900 (512GB)

We conducted a detailed analysis of iPhone 16 pricing across different countries by examining official Apple online stores. This comparison focuses solely on Apple’s base price for the device without considering additional factors like taxes or region-specific fees, which can influence the final cost.

To ensure consistency, all prices were converted into INR using current exchange rates at the time of writing. Here are the top five cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 16:

United States

In the United States, you can get all four new iPhone 16 models at their cheapest price. The iPhone 16 128GB sells for $799, which is approximately Rs 67,100. This is a difference of about Rs 12,800 compared to India’s price of the base model of the lineup.

Canada

Like the other three iPhone 16 models, Canada is the second cheapest country to buy the iPhone 16. The device starts at CAD 1,129, approximately Rs 69,700, when converted to INR. That is a difference of Rs 10,200 compared to the starting price of the iPhone 16 in India.

China

Apple is offering the iPhone 16 in China for CNY 5,999, which translates to approximately ₹70,800, making it about ₹9,100 cheaper than the price in India.

Japan

In Japan, the iPhone 16 can be bought for JPY 1,24,800, which converts to approximately Rs 74,100. This creates a difference of Rs 5,800 between the prices of the iPhone 16 in Japan and India. While the savings aren’t massive, it’s still a more affordable option. If you have a friend or relative travelling from Japan, you could take advantage of the lower cost and get a better deal on the iPhone 16.

Hong Kong

The iPhone 16 costs HKD 6,899 (approx Rs 74,300), which is Rs 5,600 cheaper than in India. The pricing is similar to that of the iPhone 16 in Japan.