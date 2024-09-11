Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy the iPhone 16 Pro

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 16 series, showcasing its latest hardware innovations. iPhones have traditionally been more expensive than other flagship smartphones, and this trend continues. However, for the first time in years, Apple has reduced the price of its Pro model iPhone, where the iPhone 16 Pro costs Rs 15,000 cheaper than the previous iPhone 15 Pro. Despite this price cut, the Indian price tag remains higher than in several other countries. To help you find the best deal, here’s a list of the top five cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro: India Prices

The India price tags of the iPhone 16 Pro are as follows:

Rs 1,19,900 (128GB)

Rs 1,29,900 (256GB)

Rs 1,49,900 (512GB)

Rs 1,69,900 (1TB)

To compare the iPhone 16 Pro prices across different countries, we reviewed the prices listed on the official Apple online stores in various regions. Below are our observations based solely on Apple’s listed prices. Please remember that this comparison does not factor in tax laws or additional billing charges, as it focuses strictly on the base price set by Apple for the device.

Additionally, the prices from these regions have been converted to INR using the exchange rates at the time of writing. Below are the regions where you can purchase the iPhone 16 Pro at the most affordable rates:

United States

The United States is, as usual, the number one country in the list of the top five cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 16 Pro from, similar to where you can also get the Pro Max model, the cheapest in the world. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 in the US for the base 128GB model, which converts to approximately Rs 83,800. When compared to the Indian pricing of the same variant, that accounts for a difference of about Rs 36,100, which is huge.

Canada

Next up is Canada, where the iPhone 16 Pro starts at CAD 1,449, converting to approximately Rs 89,400. That’s about Rs 30,500 less than what you get for the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB in India.

Hong Kong

Apple is selling the 16 Pro in Hong Kong for HKD 8,599 for the 128GB model, which is approximately Rs 92,600 cheaper than the Indian price.

China

In China, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro begins at CNY 7,999, which is equivalent to Rs 94,400. Compared to Indian pricing, that’s about Rs 25,500 cheaper.

Japan

In Japan, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at JPY 1,59,800, approximately Rs 95,100 when converted to INR. That is a difference of about Rs 24,800 compared to INR.