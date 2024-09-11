Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max

The latest Apple iPhone 16 series has recently been announced, featuring the newest hardware from Apple. As usual, iPhones are known for their high prices compared to other flagship phones, but for the first time in a while, Apple has reduced the prices of its iPhone 16 Pro Max in India compared to its predecessor, the 15 Pro Max. However, it’s still not enough to beat the cheaper price tags of the device in other countries. So here’s a list of the top 5 cheapest countries from where to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: India Prices

The India prices of the three variants of iPhone 16 Pro Max are as follows:

Rs 1,44,900 (256GB)

Rs 1,64,900 (512GB)

Rs 1,84,900 (1TB)

To compare the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s price tag with those of other countries, we visited the online Apple stores of various regions, and our observations are noted below. However, do note that tax laws and other billing charges haven’t been taken into account, and the comparison is made purely on the basis of how much Apple is selling the device for.

Also, the prices of these regions have been converted to INR based on the exchange rates at the time of writing this article. The regions from where you can buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max at its cheapest rates includes:

United States

As usual, the United States is the number one country in the list of the top five cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max from. The base 256GB model costs $1,199 in the US, which is approximately Rs 1,00,600. Compared to the Indian pricing of the same variant, that is a difference of about Rs 43,400, which is huge.

Canada

Next up is Canada, where the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at CAD 1,749, converting to approximately Rs 1,08,200. That’s about Rs 36,600 less than what you get the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB in India for.

Hong Kong

Apple is selling the 16 Pro Max in Hong Kong for HKD 10,199 for the 256GB model which converts to approximately Rs 1,09,800. Compared to India price, that’s cheaper by Rs 35,100.

Japan

In Japan, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at JPY 1,89,800, which is approximately Rs 1,13,000 when converted to INR. That accounts for a difference of about Rs 31,900 when compared to INR.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at MYR 5,999, converting to Rs 1,16,300. Compared to Indian pricing, that’s about Rs 28,600 cheaper.