Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy the iPhone 16 Plus

Apple launched the new iPhones earlier this week, unveiling their pricing globally. While the prices of the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus remain the same as last year’s models in India, they still aren’t the cheapest compared to the prices of the said models in the rest of the world. So, here’s a list of the top five cheapest countries from which to buy the iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 16 Plus: India Price

The India prices of the three variants of iPhone 16 Plus are as follows:

Rs 89,900 (128GB)

Rs 99,900 (256GB)

Rs 1,19,900 (512GB)

We explored each region’s official Apple online stores to analyze the iPhone 16 Plus prices across various countries. This comparison strictly reflects Apple’s base pricing for the device without accounting for taxes or other charges that may vary by location.

The prices have also been converted into INR using the exchange rates applicable at the time of writing. Below are the regions where the iPhone 16 Plus is available at the most competitive prices:

United States

The United States, as usual, is the number one country on the list of the top five cheapest countries from which to buy the iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are also the cheapest in this region compared to anywhere else. The US iPhone 16 Plus costs $899 for the base 128GB model, which converts to approximately Rs 75,400. Compared to the Indian pricing of the same variant, that accounts for a difference of about Rs 14,400, which isn’t as significant as the price gap of Rs 43,000 between the US and India price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB model.

Canada

Then there is Canada, where the iPhone 16 Plus starts at CAD 1,279, converting to approximately Rs 79,000. That’s about Rs 10,900 less than you get for the iPhone 16 Plus 128GB in India.

China

Apple is selling the 16 Plus in China for CNY 6,999, which is approximately Rs 82,600, accounting for a difference of Rs 7,300. That might not be a huge difference, but it is still cheaper than what the iPhone 16 Plus costs in India, resulting in a better deal if you can get it through a friend or a relative visiting India from China.

Hong Kong

The iPhone 16 Plus costs HKD 7,699 (approximately Rs 82,900), which is Rs 7,000 cheaper in India.

Japan

In Japan, the iPhone 16 Plus starts at JPY 1,39,800, approximately Rs 83,000, when converted to INR. That’s a difference of about Rs 6,900 compared to INR.