If you’re in the market for a new microwave but don’t want to spend a lot of money, this is the article for you! We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 budget microwaves. So whether you’re looking for something simple or something with all the bells and whistles, we’ve got you covered.

How to choose the right budget microwave for you?

There are a few things to consider when choosing the right budget microwave for you. First, think about what size microwave you need. If you have a small kitchen, you might want a compact microwave that doesn’t take up much counter space. If you have a large family, you might need a larger microwave to cook multiple dishes.

Second, consider what features you need in a microwave. Some microwaves have simple controls while others have more advanced features like sensors that automatically adjust cooking time based on the food being cooked. Consider which features are most important to you and choose a microwave accordingly.

Finally, think about your budget. There are many affordable microwaves on the market, so find one that fits your needs and budget. With a little research, you can find the perfect budget microwave for you.

Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23J5133AG/TL) (Rs 6,790)

One of the budget microwaves that made it to this top 5 list is this 23-litre Samsung microwave oven is suitable for families with 3 to 4 members and has a max cooking time of 99 minutes. The microwave can be used for reheating, defrosting and cooking. The company gives a 1-year warranty on the product and 1 year on the magnetron. It has up to 16 recipes that are preprogrammed for your convenience. One can ensure easy cleaning of interiors with Ceramic Enamel cavity.

The microwave has a Tact button and Jog Dials that are easy to use with a long life. There’s also support for Child Lock, which ensures complete safety, especially for homes with small children. It comes with a Crusty Plate / Round Rack.

If you’re looking for a good budget microwave, Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Ove should be on your list. It has everything you need in a microwave for a medium-sized family and it’s very affordable, making it a great choice for anyone on a tight budget.

Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven (Rs 4,999)

One of the other budget microwaves is this one from Bajaj, which has a capacity of 17 litres and this compact microwave oven can easily fit anywhere, and it is sufficient for medium-sized families. This Bajaj microwave has a power control feature to take charge of the temperature levels from 5 modes according to the type of food item being cooked. With a 30-minute timer, this solo microwave oven from Bajaj lets you control your cooking requirements. The built-in alarm sends you a notification alert once the cooking process is complete.

This microwave oven will let you easily defrost frozen food items in no time. The Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo microwave has a max power output of 1200 Watts. The manufacturer is providing a 1-year warranty period for this product.

This microwave is very affordable, and it is available in most online and offline stores. It is a great option for those who are looking for a simple and easy to use microwave.

Read More: Top 5 Smart Speakers under Rs 5,000

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG) (Rs 5,999)

This 20L Panasonic Solo Microwave is suitable for bachelors & small families. It has 800 watts of high power for fast cooking. It has an Auto reheat feature that enables quick reheating of food at the touch of a button. Inside the box, a turntable, rotating ring, and a user manual is included.

It comes with a Vapour Clean feature, so the microwave stays odour free. The Quick defrosting feature thaws food without compromising on flavour and texture, as per the brand. Further, one can choose from 51 preset recipes ranging from snacks to desserts. The touch keypad (membrane) on the microwave is sensitive to the touch and easy to clean. The Magic Chef MCM770W is a great value for the price. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven is an affordable option for those who are looking for a quality microwave.

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB) (Rs 5,980)

This 20L solo microwave from LG is also one of the best budget microwaves suitable for bachelors & small families. It can be used for reheating, defrosting and cooking. There’s a 44 auto-cook menu options with 28 Indian dishes. You can just select the dish you want to cook, press ‘Start’ and get something new.

The anti-bacterial cavity reduces bacteria growth inside the cavity and hence avoids odour formation. It also helps in easy cleaning. The microwave also saves energy by turning off the display when the unit is inactive for 5 minutes. It can keep food at the right temperature for up to 90 minutes.

IFB 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B) (Rs 5,899)

The 20-litre IFB Solo Microwave is made for bachelors and small families. It can be used for reheating, melting and cooking. The brand also provides a 10-day return window in case of any defects upon arrival of the product. With 5 power levels, one can vary the heat according to your dish. It also has Mechanical Knob, which is an Easy-to-use Control that can have a long life. is a good choice for those who want an affordable and reliable microwave. It has all the basic features that you need in a microwave and can give a trouble-free performance.

Conclusion

If you’re in the market for a new microwave and looking to save money, check out our top 5 budget microwaves. We’ve compiled a list of the best microwaves that are both affordable and have great reviews. So if you’re looking to get a new microwave without breaking the bank, then take a look at our top 5 picks.