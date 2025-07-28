Haier F9 Series Front Load Washing Machines Launched in India

Haier has unveiled its latest Haier F9 series Front Load Washing Machines, designed and manufactured at the brand’s state-of-the-art facility in Greater Noida. This new lineup strengthens Haier’s commitment to the ‘Make in India, Make for India’ initiative, offering globally competitive technology that’s tailored specifically to suit Indian households and lifestyles.

Haier F9 Series Front Load Washing Machines: Price, Availability

The Haier F9 Front Load Washing Machine comes with a 12 KG capacity, backed by a 5-year comprehensive warranty and 20 years on the motor. Priced at Rs 59,990, the model HW120-DM14F9BKU1 now available at leading retail outlets and online platforms across India.

Haier F9 Series Front Load Washing Machines: Features

One of the standout features of the Haier F9 series is India’s first Color AI Touch Panel, which introduces a vibrant and user-friendly touchscreen interface. This panel simplifies wash program selection and customization, delivering a smarter, more intuitive laundry experience. Complementing this is the AI One Touch technology that uses intelligent Sensors to detect load size, fabric type, and dirt level, adjusting the wash cycle automatically for optimal results—all with just a single tap.

The machine is powered by a Silent & Powerful Direct Motion Motor, which eliminates belt friction for quieter performance, enhanced durability, and improved energy efficiency. For those with larger laundry loads, the AI Direct Motion Pro offers robust cleaning capabilities while minimizing noise and keeping energy consumption low.

Another highlight is the 525 mm Super Drum with a pillow-shaped design that ensures better water penetration and fabric care. Its spacious build is ideal for handling bulky Indian garments without causing wear and tear. To further enhance performance, the washing machine is equipped with AI-DBS (Artificial Intelligence Dynamic Balance System), which uses AI algorithms to correct load imbalance during the wash cycle, reducing vibrations and noise even at high spin speeds.

In terms of hygiene, the F9 series doesn’t fall short. PuriStream Technology purifies the water used in every wash, while Dual Spray and Laser Seamless Welding keep the drum cleaner and more durable. An Anti-Bacterial Treatment (ABT) prevents mold and bacterial buildup, ensuring a more sanitary wash. Additionally, a high-speed spin cycle of 1400 RPM helps reduce drying time and fabric wear.