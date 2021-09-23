Top 5 alternatives for Redmi Smart TVs in India

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Smart TVs in India that comes with Android 11 pre-installed. These come in two sizes: a 32-inch model priced at Rs 15,999 and a 43-inch model costing Rs 25,999. While the Redmi Smart TVs have a good set of features and specifications for their respective prices, it’s always beneficial for a consumer to look at some of the alternatives, so here are the top ones we found:

iFFALCON 32-inches HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32F2A

Priced at Rs 13,499 on Amazon, this TV by iFFALCON gets a 32 inches A+ Grade Panel with a resolution of 720p. HD resolution for a 32-inch TV is more than enough. For connectivity, you get 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Built-in wifi, USB, HDMI, Ethernet port.

The display also supports HDR, which should deliver greater picture contrast, enhances image details. This television comes pre-loaded with Android 9 Pie. It means you get built-in Google Assistant support along with access to 5000+ apps via the Play Store. There’s a 20W dual speaker setup that supports Dolby Audio. There’s 1 GB RAM, 8 GB internal memory, and the Mali 470 x2 graphics processor powers the TV.

Yes, the software is quite old, but you get almost a similar set of other specifications compared to the 32-inch Redmi Smart TV.

Kodak 32 Inches HD Android LED TV 32HDX7XPRO

One of the top alternatives for Redmi Smart TVs under Rs 15000 is this Kodak Android television. There are 24W output speakers along with a 720p resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This TV comes pre-loaded with Android 9 Pie and is powered by the Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali-450 GPU. It gets 1GB of RAM.

The remote comes with dedicated hotkeys for Google Assistance, Prime, YouTube, and Sony LIV. It has screen brightness of 500 nits. There are 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and wifi for connectivity.

Kevin 32-inches HD Ready LED Smart TV K32CV338H

With 7000+ ratings on Amazon and a price of Rs 14,499, this 2021 model of the Kevin TV gets a bunch of smart features. You get support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot TV, Saavn, Aaj Tak, Hotstar, YouTube, Hungama Play and more.

The display gets a 720p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The TV comes loaded with Android TV and receives OTA updates as well. In addition, there’s an HRDD technology that can enhance the viewing experience.

It gets 1GB of RAM, 8 GB internal memory and a quad-core Mali-400MP2 processor. There’s 30W sound output via a stereo speaker setup. For connectivity, you get 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, wifi. You get more powerful speakers than the Redmi Smart TV with this model.

Infinix X1 43-inch

The Infinix X1 43-inch Smart TV, priced at Rs 24,999, comes in a bezel-less frame-less design, which gives it an elegant look. In addition, the TV is equipped with an EPIC 2.0 Image Engine which uses algorithms to enhance the overall picture quality and improves the sharpness, colour, contrast, and clarity to deliver a vibrant picture quality.

The TV supports HDR 10 to deliver a wider range of colours and depth in contrast between lighter and dark shades. Combining HDR 10 with 400 NITS brightness helps in (auto switching) dimming and adjusting brightness levels.

Infinix X1 series come with in-built 24W Box speakers that support Dolby Audio technology. In addition, the ANDROID smart TV is powered by the MediaTek MTK6683 64 bit Quad-Core chipset with 1GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM and Mali-470 MP3 GPU.

INFINIX X1 43-inch comes loaded with built-in Chromecast for seamless connectivity to your preferred video apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and 5000+ of them from the app store. Meanwhile, the one-touch Google Assistant offers a hands-free experience.

OnePlus TV 40Y1

The OnePlus TV 40Y1, priced at Rs 26,499, comes with a bezel-less design and a 40-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, DCI-P3 colour gamut, noise reduction, dynamic contrast and anti-aliasing. It is powered by a 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

The TV also has in-built Chromecast support as well. In addition, smart TVs also come with a Gamma Engine that provides dynamic contrast, improved picture quality and more.

In terms of audio, the Smart TV comes with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. The TV runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie, and it also features Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant.

For connectivity, you get 2.4GHz wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI (one with ARC), 2 x USB 2.0 ports, video optical, ethernet, and RF.