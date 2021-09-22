Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs with Android TV 11 launched in India

Redmi has today announced the launch of its new series of Smart TVs in India. The company has launched 32-inch model with an HD screen and the 43-inch model with a FHD screen.

Redmi Smart TVs Pricing

The Redmi Smart TV 32-inch is priced at Rs 15,999. The 43-inch model will cost you Rs 25,999. These will be available during Diwali Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Mi Studios. The sale date will soon be announced by Redmi later.

Specifications

Redmi smart TV 32-inch features HD display with 1366×768 pixels resolution while the 43-inch sports FHD display with 1920 × 1080 pixels. Further the display comes with 178-degree viewing angle, Vivid Picture Engine, Auto Low Latency Mode, 6.5ms response time.

Both the models pack 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic S905X2 Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The chipset is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC internal storage.

For audio, the TVs offer 2 x 10W speakers. In addition, there is support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and Dolby Atmos pass through via HDMI eARC that enhances the audio experience.

The latest Smart TV series from Redmi run Android TV 11 out of the box. The TVs come with the latest PatchWall 4 that also features IMDb ratings for every movie. PatchWall has also been upgraded with 75+ free live channels and Universal Search across 30 OTT apps. They also come with built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and access to 5,000+ apps on Play Store.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB 2.0, 3.5mm jack, Ethernet, Antenna.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro for Rs 2,999. The earbuds come in Blue, Pink, and White colours.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro earbuds feature a QCC3040 chipset and are available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with aptX Adaptive codec. There is also low latency for gaming and Balanced and Armature dual drivers for enhanced audio quality.