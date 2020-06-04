Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Before buying the OnePlus 8, you should check the top 5 alternatives of the latest smartphone.

OnePlus recently launched its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 in India. The smartphone is now all set to go on sale in the country.

With this, customers will finally have a chance to buy the latest OnePlus 8 smartphone. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 41,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 44,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB option and Rs 49,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 8 comes loaded with a host of interesting features and it features a new punch-hole design language. However, in this price range, there are a plethora of options available in the market. So, before buying the OnePlus 8, you should check the top 5 alternatives of OnePlus 8. However, before we begin with the article, let’s refresh the specs of OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 specifications

OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The device houses a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support that can charge the phone from 1% to 50% in just 22 minutes. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Android 10 OS with OxygenOS 10 comes preinstalled on the phone.

Now, let’s take a look at the competition of the OnePlus 8 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The first and foremost competition OnePlus 8 will face is with Xiaomi Mi 10, the top-end variant of OnePlus 8 and the Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with the same price tag of Rs 49,999. However, it is Xiaomi that is offering much better features as compared to OnePlus 8.

The major highlight of the smartphone is the quad-camera setup. This is the first smartphone in India that comes with a 108-megapixel sensor. Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera upfront. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 still features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48MP +16MP + 2MP macro lens. For the front, the OnePlus 8 has a lower 16-megapixel shooter as compared to the Mi 10.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is where OnePlus 8 has an advantage as the memory configuration is available at a cheaper price with Rs 44,999. The Mi 10 is loaded with 4780mAh battery with support for 30W wired and wireless fast charging and 10w wireless reverse charging. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging and there is no wireless charging support.

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro is yet another competitor of the OnePlus 8 smartphone. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Interestingly, the top-end variant of the Realme X50 Pro is cheaper than the top-end variant of OnePlus 8, which is priced at Rs 49,999.

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a 180Hz sample rate.

For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It comes with up to 20x Hybrid Zoom, which comes with Smooth Zoom technology, which makes the zooming transition smoother. It comes with Nightscape 3.0 and Ultra Nightscape. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The Realme X50 Pro offers better cameras as compared to the OnePlus 8 and the same goes with the selfie shooter. The OnePlus 8 has 16-megapixel sensor, while Realme X50 Pro comes with 32-megapixel + 8MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the fast charging solution is way ahead of OnePlus 8. The Realme X50 comes with 65W fast charging support, while OnePlus 8 comes with a 30W fast charging support.

iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 is yet another smartphone that gives a stiff competition to the OnePlus 8. The company has recently slashed the price of iQOO 3 smartphone. The phone now comes with a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is now priced at Rs 44,990. Interestingly, the brand is currently offering a discount on the price cut as well. With this, iQOO3 is now priced at Rs 31,990 for the 8+128GB (4G) variant, Rs 34,990 for the 8+256GB (4G) variant and Rs 41,990 for the 12+256GB (5G) variant. With this, the top-end model of iQOO 3 with 12GB RAM is equal to the base model of OnePlus 8 (6GB RAM + 128GB) that comes with a price tag of Rs 41,999.

The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 offers 4,300mAh battery and it comes with 30W fast charging support. With this, in 3 is offering much better charging speed as compared to OnePlus 8.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The OnePlus 8 offers a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48MP + 16MP + macro lens. In comparison, iQOO 3 is offering a much better camera setup as compared to the OnePlus. iQoo 3 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top.

LG G8X ThinQ

LG flagship device is yet another alternative to the OnePlus 8 smartphone. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999. Although the specs a bit older than the OnePlus 8 smartphone, it comes with a dual-screen accessory that turns the phone into a foldable smartphone.

The dual-screen accessory comes with the same 6.4-inch FHD+ display and it just doubles the screen size of the smartphone. Furthermore, the DualScreen can be used for showing two apps at the same time, multitasking or when gaming. It weighs 134 grams, doesn’t come with its own battery and can be used at 0-degree, 104-degree and 180-degree angles.

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. he phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via micro-sd card slot.

The LG G8X ThinQ features a dual rear camera set up which consists of 12MP with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 78° lens and 13MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, 136° lens, LED flash/ On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is MIL-STD 810G certified and comes with Water, dust resistance. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0. It measures 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm and the weight is 192grams.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung latest smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Lite is another smartphone that can be considered as an alternative of the OnePlus 8 smartphone. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999 and it is cheaper than the base variant of OnePlus 8.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The OnePlus 8 has a smaller screen, but it comes with 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot. You are getting the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, but less storage space in the OnePlus 8.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The OnePlus 8 also features a triple-camera setup, though, it lacks the 32-megapixel sensor present in Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. The OnePlus 8 offers a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.